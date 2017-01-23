Specialty Commodities issues allergy alert on undeclared cashew allergen in dry roasted almonds

Specialty Commodities (SCI), a subsidiary of Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), is recalling a specific lot of dry roasted almonds because they may contain undeclared cashews.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the cashew-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of cashews.

The recalled dry roasted almonds were distributed between December 22, 2016, and January 19, 2017, to three customers, one of whom redistributed them for sale in either bulk bins or clam shells to retail outlets in California, including Safeway and Nugget Markets.

Representatives of SCI are working with DSD Merchandisers Inc., the distribution customer, and these outlets to ensure the product is removed from shelves and returned. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary process irregularity that occurred at the third-party contract manufacturer that processed and packaged the almonds for SCI.

Then, an inventory processing irregularity resulted in the almonds being forwarded to the impacted customers.

Source: Company Press Release