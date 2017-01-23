Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Regulatory & Food Safety News

Specialty Commodities issues allergy alert on undeclared cashew allergen in dry roasted almonds

Published 23 January 2017

Specialty Commodities (SCI), a subsidiary of Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), is recalling a specific lot of dry roasted almonds because they may contain undeclared cashews.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the cashew-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of cashews.

The recalled dry roasted almonds were distributed between December 22, 2016, and January 19, 2017, to three customers, one of whom redistributed them for sale in either bulk bins or clam shells to retail outlets in California, including Safeway and Nugget Markets.

Representatives of SCI are working with DSD Merchandisers Inc., the distribution customer, and these outlets to ensure the product is removed from shelves and returned. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary process irregularity that occurred at the third-party contract manufacturer that processed and packaged the almonds for SCI.

Then, an inventory processing irregularity resulted in the almonds being forwarded to the impacted customers.

For more than a century, the people of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) have transformed crops into products that serve the vital needs of a growing world.

Today, we’re one of the world’s largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with more than 32,300 employees serving customers in more than 160 countries.

With a global value chain that includes 428 crop procurement locations, 280 ingredient manufacturing facilities, 39 innovation centers and the world’s premier crop transportation network, we connect the harvest to the home, making products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses.



Source: Company Press Release

