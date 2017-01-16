Pictsweet Farms 12oz Crunchy Breaded Okra recalled due to risk of glass contamination

The Pictsweet Company is voluntarily recalling select packages of Pictsweet Farms 12 ounce Crunchy Breaded Okra, as some packages may contain glass fragments, which could cause injury if ingested.

There has been one minor injury reported in connection with this issue.

The recall impacts Pictsweet Farms 12 ounce Crunchy Breaded Okra (UPC#: 0 70560 98377 8) with a "best if used by" date of Nov 3, 2018 and a production code of 3086B C, 3086B D, 3086B E, 3086B F, or 3086B G.

This information is printed on the back panel of each package.

The affected Breaded Okra product was distributed through retail stores across the United States. No other Pictsweet Farms products are impacted by this recall. Consumers who purchased this product should discard them or return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund. We apologize for any concern or inconvenience this may have caused.

Source: Company Press Release