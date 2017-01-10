Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Regulatory & Food Safety News

Hostess Brands recalls limited-edition Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies

Published 10 January 2017

Hostess Brands is voluntarily recalling its Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies because of a recall by Blommer Chocolate Company of the confectionary coating used on the Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies product.

The confectionary coating contains milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products, LLC due to a concern of Salmonella contamination.

 No illnesses have been reported to date, and none of the confectionary coating sampled has tested positive for Salmonella. However, Hostess is initiating this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

This recall applies only to the White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies (UPC 888109111571), which were only sold in multipack boxes (9 individually wrapped cakes in a box, as pictured). This recall does not affect any other Hostess products. The products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to discontinue consumption and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Hostess Brands  is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and operates bakeries in Emporia, Kansas, Columbus, Georgia and Indianapolis, Indiana.

 



Source: Company Press Release

