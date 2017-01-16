Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Regulatory & Food Safety
Regulatory & Food Safety News

Golden Flake Snack Foods recalls limited quantity of HOT Thin & Crispy 5.0 oz. Potato Chips

Published 16 January 2017

Golden Flake Snack Foods is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of 5 oz. HOT Thin & Crispy Potato Chips with a best if used by date of APR 1417 and specific product code lot 364 5 or 365 5.

The Specific Product Code Lot 364 5 or 365 5 is being recalled because it may contain milk and other dairy ingredients not declared on the label.

People who are allergic to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

Consumers are urged NOT to eat this Specific Product Code Lot 364 5 or 365 5. Consumers who purchased this product may return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund or exchange, or they may simply discard the product.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the voluntarily recalled product. No other company’s products are being recalled.

Please see the photos of the package and location of the “Best If Used By” dates and Specific Product Code Lot 364 5 or 365 5 of the products affected by this recall.



Source: Company Press Release

