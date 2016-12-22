Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety
Regulatory & Food Safety Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Marketing & Regulatory | Regulatory & Food Safety
Regulatory & Food Safety News

Fresh Express recalls 9 oz. Hearts of Romaine Salad due to allergen exposure

Published 22 December 2016

Fresh Express is voluntarily conducting a precautionary recall of 100 cases of 9 oz. Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine Salad due to possible exposure to undeclared allergens (egg, milk, wheat, and anchovy).

The products were distributed in Maryland, with Product Codes of H34711A or H34711B and Use-By Date of December 27.

Fresh Express representatives are coordinating with retailers to ensure the recalled product is removed from store shelves. 

No illnesses are reported.  No other Fresh Express products are included in this recall.

Discovery that a single condiment packet for Fresh Express Greek Caesar Salad was mistakenly added to a Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine Salad necessitated the recall.

 Although the condiments are in a separate clear packet and labeled "Greek Caesar," ingredients for the condiments are not listed on the package label so consumers may not be aware that certain allergens (egg, milk, wheat, and anchovy) could potentially be present. 

To safeguard the health and wellbeing of consumers, Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling product that could mistakenly contain a condiment packet during this isolated incident.  In some individuals, the consumption of an undisclosed allergen could be life-threatening.

Fresh Express takes all matters of food safety very seriously, including the issue of allergens.  Company procedures and programs stringently follow all mandated regulations and focus on preventive measures designed to minimize potential risks. 

Fresh Express is coordinating closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is conducting a full investigation into this isolated event.

Consumers in possession of the recalled product should discard it. 



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Marketing & Regulatory> Regulatory & Food Safety
Condiments & Ingredients> Sauces & Spreads

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces
Regulatory & Food Safety News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Foodservice Consultants Society International - We Share, We Support, We Inspire Foodservice Consultants Society International (FCSI) is the premier association promoting professionalism in foodservice and hospitality consulting. Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > Suppliers Neogen Europe - The People Behind Food Safety and Security The consistent and significant growth of Neogen Europe since the company was established 14 years ago has seen it become a leading supplier of innovative food safety products in Europe. Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > Suppliers Adifo - Your Software Specialist for Clever Food World market leader Adifo Software develops and services a unique range of food and feed industry-specific software tools for recipe management, least-cost formulation, quality data management, ration calculation, cloud services and ERP. Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > Suppliers Perten - Specialists in Quality Control of Grain, Flour, Food & Feed Perten Instruments is a leading supplier of advanced analytical instruments to the agricultural industries. The basis for the company was the innovation of the Falling Number method, and we have continued to innovate ever since 1962, when Harald Perten founded Perten Instruments. Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > Suppliers

Regulatory & Food Safety Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.