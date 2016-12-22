Fresh Express recalls 9 oz. Hearts of Romaine Salad due to allergen exposure

Fresh Express is voluntarily conducting a precautionary recall of 100 cases of 9 oz. Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine Salad due to possible exposure to undeclared allergens (egg, milk, wheat, and anchovy).

The products were distributed in Maryland, with Product Codes of H34711A or H34711B and Use-By Date of December 27.

Fresh Express representatives are coordinating with retailers to ensure the recalled product is removed from store shelves.

No illnesses are reported. No other Fresh Express products are included in this recall.

Discovery that a single condiment packet for Fresh Express Greek Caesar Salad was mistakenly added to a Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine Salad necessitated the recall. Although the condiments are in a separate clear packet and labeled "Greek Caesar," ingredients for the condiments are not listed on the package label so consumers may not be aware that certain allergens (egg, milk, wheat, and anchovy) could potentially be present. To safeguard the health and wellbeing of consumers, Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling product that could mistakenly contain a condiment packet during this isolated incident. In some individuals, the consumption of an undisclosed allergen could be life-threatening. Fresh Express takes all matters of food safety very seriously, including the issue of allergens. Company procedures and programs stringently follow all mandated regulations and focus on preventive measures designed to minimize potential risks. Fresh Express is coordinating closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is conducting a full investigation into this isolated event. Consumers in possession of the recalled product should discard it.

Source: Company Press Release