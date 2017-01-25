Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Regulatory & Food Safety News

Fred Meyer recalls Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes due to undeclared allergens

Published 25 January 2017

Fred Meyer Stores has recalled Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes sold in its retail stores because the product may contain milk and soy not listed on the label.

People who are allergic to milk or soy could have a severe reaction if they consume this product. For consumers who are not allergic to those four allergens, there is no safety issue with the product.

Fred Meyer stores located in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington are included.

Fred Meyer has removed this item from its store bakery departments and initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled Class 1 products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

Customers allergic to milk or soy who have purchased the above product should not consume it and should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement.

Every day, the Kroger Family of Companies makes a difference in the lives of eight and a half million customers and 431,000 associates who shop or serve in 2,778 retail food stores under a variety of local banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

Kroger and its subsidiaries operate an expanding ClickList offering – a personalized, order online, pick up at the store service – in addition to 2,230 pharmacies, 785 convenience stores, 323 fine jewelry stores, 1,400 supermarket fuel centers and 38 food production plants in the United States.



Source: Company Press Release

