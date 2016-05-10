Dawn Food Products recalls bulk bakery mix products due to health risk

Dawn Food Products is voluntarily recalling limited quantities of bakery mix products manufactured for Dawn by a third party and affected by a recall from Valley Milk Products of milk powder due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which can be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in organisms getting into the bloodstream such as septicemia, arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

As a result, out of an abundance of caution, we are recalling affected items distributed by Dawn Foods, including the following items which could become available at retail locations. A full list of the affected products distributed by Dawn Foods has been provided to our wholesale customers:

Manufacturing date ranges for these two products are 05-19-2016 through 10-05-2016. All impacted product should be returned to the place of purchase for proper credit.

Dawn takes food safety very seriously and as such, we are working with affected customers, vendors and the FDA in order to support a prompt response to help address this issue.

Source: Company Press Release