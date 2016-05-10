Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety
Regulatory & Food Safety Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Marketing & Regulatory | Regulatory & Food Safety
Regulatory & Food Safety News

Dawn Food Products recalls bulk bakery mix products due to health risk

Published 22 December 2016

Dawn Food Products is voluntarily recalling limited quantities of bakery mix products manufactured for Dawn by a third party and affected by a recall from Valley Milk Products of milk powder due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. 

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which can be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. 

 In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in organisms getting into the bloodstream such as septicemia, arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. 

As a result, out of an abundance of caution, we are recalling affected items distributed by Dawn Foods, including the following items which could become available at retail locations.  A full list of the affected products distributed by Dawn Foods has been provided to our wholesale customers:

Manufacturing date ranges for these two products are 05-19-2016 through 10-05-2016.  All impacted product should be returned to the place of purchase for proper credit. 

Dawn takes food safety very seriously and as such, we are working with affected customers, vendors and the FDA in order to support a prompt response to help address this issue.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Processed Foods> Bakery & Cereals
Chilled & Deli Food
Marketing & Regulatory> Regulatory & Food Safety

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Bakery and Cereals
Regulatory & Food Safety News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Life Technologies - Solutions That Ensure Food Safety & Improve Human Health Life Technologies Corporation is a global biotechnology company that is committed to providing the most innovative products and services to leading customers in the fields of scientific research, genetic analysis and applied sciences. Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > Suppliers Neogen Europe - The People Behind Food Safety and Security The consistent and significant growth of Neogen Europe since the company was established 14 years ago has seen it become a leading supplier of innovative food safety products in Europe. Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > Suppliers Carl Zeiss MicroImaging - Atline / Online / Inline Solutions for Quality and Process Control for the Food Industry Carl Zeiss offers for the whole agriculture and food business value chain UV/ VIS- and NIR systems which are optimised for the demands of the special applications in the foodstuff industry. These different technologies provide the possibility to monitor the quality during the intake and process control and process optimisation as well as in the laboratory for routine analysis. Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > Suppliers Foodservice Consultants Society International - We Share, We Support, We Inspire Foodservice Consultants Society International (FCSI) is the premier association promoting professionalism in foodservice and hospitality consulting. Marketing & Regulatory > Regulatory & Food Safety > Suppliers

Regulatory & Food Safety Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.