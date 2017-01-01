Regulatory & Food Safety News

View news from other Food sectors:
Fred Meyer Stores issues allergy alert on 100% Whole Wheat Bread due to undeclared milk Fred Meyer Stores has recalled the 16 oz Fred Meyer 100% Whole Wheat Bread sold in its retail stores because the product may contain nonfat dry milk not listed on the label.
Barberi recalls Sunmba Frozen Ajiaco product over health risk Barberi International is recalling its Sunmba Frozen Ajiaco (vegetable mix) product throughout Florida due to possible health risk.
UK's NPA seeks assurances over Tesco-Booker deal The UK's National Pig Association (NPA) is seeking assurances on the impact of Tesco’s takeover of Booker on the pork supply chain.
Fred Meyer recalls Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes due to undeclared allergens Fred Meyer Stores has recalled Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes sold in its retail stores because the product may contain milk and soy not listed on the label.
Canadian government proposes new rules to improve food safety The Government of Canada launched a public consultation on new rules to strengthen food safety.
Specialty Commodities issues allergy alert on undeclared cashew allergen in dry roasted almonds Specialty Commodities (SCI), a subsidiary of Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), is recalling a specific lot of dry roasted almonds because they may contain undeclared cashews.
Golden Flake Snack Foods recalls limited quantity of HOT Thin & Crispy 5.0 oz. Potato Chips Golden Flake Snack Foods is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of 5 oz. HOT Thin & Crispy Potato Chips with a best if used by date of APR 1417 and specific product code lot 364 5 or 365 5.
Pictsweet Farms 12oz Crunchy Breaded Okra recalled due to risk of glass contamination The Pictsweet Company is voluntarily recalling select packages of Pictsweet Farms 12 ounce Crunchy Breaded Okra, as some packages may contain glass fragments, which could cause injury if ingested.
Hostess Brands recalls limited-edition Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies Hostess Brands is voluntarily recalling its Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies because of a recall by Blommer Chocolate Company of the confectionary coating used on the Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies product.
Expert panel sponsored by NIH issues clinical guidelines to avoid peanut allergy An expert panel sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, has issued clinical guidelines to avoid peanut allergy.
Ruiz Food Products recalls beef and cheese tortilla products due to foreign matter contamination Ruiz Food Products is recalling approximately 23,544 pounds of beef and cheese tortilla products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically brittle clear plastic, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
Pork Rinds & Snacks recalls pork skin products due to possible salmonella contamination Pork Rinds & Snacks is recalling approximately 7,629 pounds of pork skin products that may be contaminated with Salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
Fresh Express recalls 9 oz. Hearts of Romaine Salad due to allergen exposure Fresh Express is voluntarily conducting a precautionary recall of 100 cases of 9 oz. Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine Salad due to possible exposure to undeclared allergens (egg, milk, wheat, and anchovy).
Dawn Food Products recalls bulk bakery mix products due to health risk Dawn Food Products is voluntarily recalling limited quantities of bakery mix products manufactured for Dawn by a third party and affected by a recall from Valley Milk Products of milk powder due to the possible presence of Salmonella.
Snyder of Berlin Buffalo Blue Kettle Cooked Potato Chips recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination Snyder of Berlin is warning consumers not to consume Snyder of Berlin Buffalo Blue Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, after being informed by a supplier that a milk powder used within a spice blend ingredient may contain Salmonella.
